Bloodman, DUCPP and BMSS support flood victims in Sunamganj

Dhaka University Chhatro Poribohon Porishod (DUCPP), Bloodman and Bangladesh Medical Student Society (BMSS), supported by the Turkish Corporation and Coordination Agency, provided relief and health services to the flood affected people in Sachna village of Jamalganj Upazila of Sunamganj.

On Friday, members of the organisations went to Sachna village and distributed relief packages containing ten different products, including candles, flattened rice, biscuits, bread and other food items, among 400 families.