Bloodman, DUCPP and BMSS support flood victims in Sunamganj

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Volunteers providing relief packages in Sachna, Sunamganj on 24 June, 2022
Volunteers providing relief packages in Sachna, Sunamganj on 24 June, 2022Courtesy photo

Dhaka University Chhatro Poribohon Porishod (DUCPP), Bloodman and Bangladesh Medical Student Society (BMSS), supported by the Turkish Corporation and Coordination Agency, provided relief and health services to the flood affected people in Sachna village of Jamalganj Upazila of Sunamganj.

On Friday, members of the organisations went to Sachna village and distributed relief packages containing ten different products, including candles, flattened rice, biscuits, bread and other food items, among 400 families.

Along with this, health services were provided by physicians to 70 patients through health camps in Sachna Bazar.

Dhaka University transport department provided a bus and Tour Group BD provided a boat for the volunteers.

Atiqul Islam, President of Khanika Bus service of DU, said, “Students of Dhaka University have always come forward during crises of the country. This time is no exception.”

Mehedi Hasan, the co-founder of Bloodman, said, “We were distraught to see the devastation the flood caused in the Sylhet region. The victims need more of our support so they can overcome their suffering and return to their lives.”

