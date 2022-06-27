Bloodman, DUCPP and BMSS support flood victims in Sunamganj

Along with this, health services were provided by physicians to 70 patients through health camps in Sachna Bazar.
Dhaka University transport department provided a bus and Tour Group BD provided a boat for the volunteers.
Atiqul Islam, President of Khanika Bus service of DU, said, “Students of Dhaka University have always come forward during crises of the country. This time is no exception.”
Mehedi Hasan, the co-founder of Bloodman, said, “We were distraught to see the devastation the flood caused in the Sylhet region. The victims need more of our support so they can overcome their suffering and return to their lives.”