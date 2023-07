A Rohingya man has been killed in clashes and exchange of gunfire between the Armed Police Battalion and the armed Myanmar organisation, Arakan Salvation Army, at a camp in Balukhali of Ukhia in Cox’s Bazar, said APBn.

Deceased Md Hossain, 40, was a top commander of ARSA, claimed APBn.

The incident has created panic among general Rohingya population.

* More to follow …