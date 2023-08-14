Locals detain 17 including ‘fleeing physician Sohel’ suspecting them as militants

Earlier on Saturday, a team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit conducted a raid at a militant hideout in the Purba Tatriuli area in Karmadha of the upazila and detained 10 people including the wife of Sohel Tanzim. Three children were with them.

Local people said some unknown people were going towards Moulvibazar district sadar by auto-rickshaws at around 11:00 am. Suspecting them, the locals stopped their vehicles and held the 17. Later, they took them to the UP office.

Locals further said they collected the photograph of physician Sohel Tanzim from police as he escaped during the CTTC raid at the militant hideout. One of the 17 people had facial similarities with Sohel. The locals suspect him as Sohel.