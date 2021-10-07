BRUR student kills self after posting status on Facebook

On Tuesday at 2:00am, Tushar posted a status on social media that said, “I quit for forever.”
Tushar’s family informed police after finding his hanging body in his room, officer-in-charge of Haragach police station Shawkat Ali Sarkar said.
"Primarily we are suspecting that during the Covid lockdown Tushar got involved in gambling through his mobile. Mental stress due to his loans might have led him to kill himself,`` said the OC quoting his family.
Meanwhile Tushar’s family members refused to comment on this matter.
According to their neighbours, recently Tushar had an argument with his father and family members.
OC Shawkat said the body has been sent for an autopsy and investigation is on to find out the actual reason of the death.
Assistant professor of BRUR Economics department Belal Uddin said this news is hard to accept as Tuhin was a brilliant student with cheerful personality.