BRUR student kills self after posting status on Facebook

On Tuesday at 2:00am, Tushar posted a status on social media that said, “I quit for forever.”

Tushar’s family informed police after finding his hanging body in his room, officer-in-charge of Haragach police station Shawkat Ali Sarkar said.

"Primarily we are suspecting that during the Covid lockdown Tushar got involved in gambling through his mobile. Mental stress due to his loans might have led him to kill himself,`` said the OC quoting his family.