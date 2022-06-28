Bus hits Padma Bridge toll plaza barrier at Zajira end

Toll plaza officials said the driver Md Rana drove the bus up to the toll booth around 10:0am at the Zajira end. Having paid the toll, he started to drive off in a hurry without taking the slip. The bus then hit the barrier of the booth 3 and left it bent.
Officials on duty stopped and detained it for a while. They seized the driver's driving licence and then allowed the vehicle to pass.
Md Rana could not be reached for a comment over mobile phone.
Arshaduzzaman, director of Shariatpur Paribahan, said something happened at the toll plaza but he has not learned the details yet.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kamal Hossain, toll manager of the bridge’s Zajira end, everything in the bridge is automated. The barrier will not open until the toll slip is printed out.
A bus arrived in the toll booth 3 in the morning and its driver drove fast after paying the toll, but before the slip was printed out. The vehicle hit the barrier hard, he added.
Padma Bridge south police station officer-in-charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Mosafizur Rahman said they heard that a bus hit a part of the toll plaza and damaged it and they could not take any legal action, as they received no complaint.