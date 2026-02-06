Youth shot dead after being dragged out of salon in Khulna

A young man named Rakib Hossain, 22, was shot dead by miscreants in Khulna on Thursday night. The incident took place at around 10:00 pm in front of a salon in the Ashibigha area under Labanchara police station. Rakib, the son of Anwar Hossain, was a resident of the area.

According to eyewitnesses and police sources, Rakib was sitting inside a salon in the Ashibigha area at around 10:00 pm when two men suddenly entered the shop, dragged him outside onto the road and shot him twice in the head at close range.

As Rakib collapsed to the ground, the attackers walked away from the scene. Local people later rescued Rakib and took him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared him dead.