Two siblings die of unknown virus in Rajshahi

Two minor siblings have succumbed to an unknown virus at Chuniapara village in Durgapur of Rajshahi after eating Boroi (jujube). Later, physicians took their parents to isolation.

The deceased are Muntaha Marisha, 2, and Muftaul Masia, 5. They were the daughters of Monjur Hossain, 35, a teacher at Rajshahi Cadet College, and Poli Khatun, 30.