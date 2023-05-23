Two workers die as under-construction roof collapses

Two construction workers died while working as the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Sylhet's Dokkhin Surma on Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Ruhel Ahmed (25) of Hazrai village in Kamal Bazar area and Nurul Islam (21) of Madhyapara village of the same area.

Confirming the matter, Abul Hossain, inspector (Investigation) of Dakshin Surma police station, said the incident occurred in the Betuarmukh area of Kamal Bazar in Dokkhin Surma upazila on Monday.