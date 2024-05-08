Two Bangladeshi youths shot dead by BSF in Panchagarh

Two Bangladeshi youth were shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Tetulia upazila in Panchagarh on Wednesday. The BSF took away the bodies.

The incident took place at around 12:30 in the night on Wednesday in the Khoykhatpara area near the border. The members of BSF’s Fakirpara camp took the bodies after the incident.

BGB Panchagarh battallion’s commander Zubayed Hasan confirmed the incident. He said, “Two were killed by BSF. The BSF members have taken the victims. We ascertained the identities of the victims upon talking with their family members. A flag meeting has taken place between BGB and BSF. Calls were made to hold battalion-level flag meeting. We will strongly criticise the incident and demand the return of the bodies during that meeting.”