Rajshahi city area to be expanded: Mayor Liton

Mayor Liton said these while addressing the opening ceremony of a three-day orientation workshop for the newly recruited officers of the corporation at the City Bhaban conference hall as chief guest.

Chief executive officer Sharif Uddin, secretary Moshiur Rahman, chief revenue officer Nur-E-Sayeed and budget-cum-accounts officer Shafiqul Islam Khan were also present on the occasion.

Liton said the appointments were given in the vacant posts for expediting the service delivery activities and expected that the newly recruits will discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to boost the image and dignity of the service delivery institution.

He also told the meeting that they have been implementing massive infrastructure development works at present as part of the Tk 2,993-crore (29.93 billion) project titled ‘Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City’.