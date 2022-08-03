Rajshahi city area to be expanded: Mayor Liton

Mayor Liton said these while addressing the opening ceremony of a three-day orientation workshop for the newly recruited officers of the corporation at the City Bhaban conference hall as chief guest.
Chief executive officer Sharif Uddin, secretary Moshiur Rahman, chief revenue officer Nur-E-Sayeed and budget-cum-accounts officer Shafiqul Islam Khan were also present on the occasion.
Liton said the appointments were given in the vacant posts for expediting the service delivery activities and expected that the newly recruits will discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to boost the image and dignity of the service delivery institution.
He also told the meeting that they have been implementing massive infrastructure development works at present as part of the Tk 2,993-crore (29.93 billion) project titled ‘Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City’.
He further said they are going to construct five more flyovers with the main thrust of overall development of the metropolis through freeing it from traffic congestion.
The flyovers will be constructed on Haragram Natunpara Railway Crossing, Rajshahi Court Station Railway Crossing, Bilsimla Railway Crossing, Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Railway Crossing, Bhadra Railway Crossing and Mohanpur Railway Crossing.
The flyovers will be constructed with an estimated cost of around Tk 821.93 crore, while the infrastructures at Tk 353.59 crore as part of RCC’s Tk 2,993-crore project titled ‘Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City’.
In addition to the five flyovers, various infrastructure development works are being implemented under the project scheduled to be completed by June, 2024. A total of 10 over bridges will also be constructed.
Liton said Sheikh Russel Shishu Park is being established in Chhotobangram area at a cost of around Tk 4.43 crore.
He said the Rajshahi city will get a new look upon successful implementation of the mega project.
“We are working relentlessly to make the city green and habitable,” he added.
The RCC authorities have also adopted three more uplift projects amounting to Tk 2,705.08 crore for infrastructural development.
Burial plaque of Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman, one of the four national leaders, will be built in the Kadirganj area in the city for facilitating the scopes to know about the life, works and devotion of the national leader.
The city corporation will implement the project with an estimated cost of around Tk 30.77 crore that will help conserve history and tradition of the region, he added.