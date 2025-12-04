Chuadanga records 12.2°C, cold hits low-income people hardest
Chuadanga experienced a noticeable drop in temperature on Thursday, disrupting daily life and causing hardship for low-income people.
The district recorded the day’s lowest temperature at 12.2 degrees Celsius at 6:00 am and again at 9:00 am, with humidity at 89 per cent, said Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga meteorological observatory.
The official said Wednesday’s temperature was 13.7 degrees Celsius and the temperature may fall further in the coming days.
Dense fog covered the district early in the morning, though the sun appeared later.
The sunshine brought little relief from the cold, forcing rickshaw pullers, day labourers and other low-income groups to work in harsh conditions.
“My hands and feet go numb in the cold. Fewer passengers mean my earnings have dropped,” said rickshaw puller Liakat Ali.
A day labourer said they do not have enough warm clothes and even sunlight cannot ease the chill.