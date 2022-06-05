Chattogram container depot fire: Huge flammable chemicals at depot

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Chattogram fire service deputy director Anisur Rahman said, "There is a huge amount of hydrogen peroxide stored at the depot. But we could not know so far why the explosion occurred. We are trying to bring the fire under control but we are not being able to go near the fire as sounds of explosion are being heard from inside every now and then."

Bodies of at least 19 people, including two fire service men, have been recovered in connection with the explosion.