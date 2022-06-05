Chattogram container depot fire: Huge flammable chemicals at depot

Fire erupted at the depot following a massive explosion there on Saturday night. The fire was raging even on Sunday morning while sound of explosions was being heard every now and then.
The depot is by the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Shitalpur of Sitakunda. Local sources said export and import goods are kept at the depot.
Depot workers said there is a 500-metre shed of corrugated sheet inside the depot. Hydrogen peroxide is stored there. The chemical, produced at Al Razi chemical Complex in Thandachhari of Hathazari, is stored at the depot for export purposes.
Parts of the corrugated sheet were seen strewn around the area.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Chattogram fire service deputy director Anisur Rahman said, "There is a huge amount of hydrogen peroxide stored at the depot. But we could not know so far why the explosion occurred. We are trying to bring the fire under control but we are not being able to go near the fire as sounds of explosion are being heard from inside every now and then."
Bodies of at least 19 people, including two fire service men, have been recovered in connection with the explosion.