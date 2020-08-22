Chattogram tourist spots reopen after 5 months

Prothom Alo English Desk
Tourists take boat rides in Foy`s Lake, Chattogram.
Tourists take boat rides in Foy`s Lake, Chattogram.Prothom Alo File Photo

After five months of closure due to coronavirus pandemic, the tourist spots of the port city reopened on Saturday, reports UNB.

Deputy commissioner Elias Hossain said that all the tourist spots including Chattagram Zoo, Foy's Lake and Patenga beach have been opened for public on 16 conditions over maintaining health guidelines and social distance.

The district administration said the recreation centers were shut from 18 March this year to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Advertisement

The DC said the decision of reopening tourist spots was taken at a meeting of Chattogram district committee on coronavirus prevention.

The last meeting of the committee was held at the conference room of the deputy commissioner on Wednesday.

Advertisement

However, he also said that the visitors have to go to the recreation centers following the hygiene rules.

Besides, sea beaches, tourist spots and hotels-motels in Cox’s Bazar municipality area reopened on 17 August on a limited scale.

More News

Money flows down Rajshahi drain

People picking out money from drain in Shiroil, Rajshahi

10 villages flooded as embankment collapses in Barguna

10 villages flooded as embankment collapses in Barguna

COVID-19 cases jump to 16,633 in Rajshahi

A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March.

Sylhet City Corporation official dies of COVID-19

Sylhet City Corporation logo