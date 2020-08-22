Chattogram tourist spots reopen after 5 months

After five months of closure due to coronavirus pandemic, the tourist spots of the port city reopened on Saturday, reports UNB.

Deputy commissioner Elias Hossain said that all the tourist spots including Chattagram Zoo, Foy's Lake and Patenga beach have been opened for public on 16 conditions over maintaining health guidelines and social distance.

The district administration said the recreation centers were shut from 18 March this year to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.