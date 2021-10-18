Local News

Child’s body recovered, 2 remain missing in Meghna trawler capsize

Prothom Alo English Desk
Child’s body recovered, 2 remain missing in Meghna trawler capsize

The body of a child was recovered but two others remain missing after a trawler capsized in the Meghna river near South Char Fashion upazila of Bhola on Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Junayed, 3, while the trawler owner Swapan, 30, and his mother Bilkis Begum,50, remained missing, said police sources.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The trawler headed toward Kacchapia ghat from Char Patila drowned with nine passengers around 1:00 pm, said Abdul Hossain Mahajan, chairman of Char Kukri Mukri union.

Of the passengers, six got rescued by nearby trawlers.

Advertisement

Immediately after the incident Char Manika contingent coast guard and Dakkhin Aicha station police started a rescue operation to find the missing passengers.

Due to hostile weather and rough waves the rescue operation is being hindered, said LS Abdullah Al Mamun, one of the Coast Guard members in the rescue team.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement