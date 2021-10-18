Child’s body recovered, 2 remain missing in Meghna trawler capsize

The trawler headed toward Kacchapia ghat from Char Patila drowned with nine passengers around 1:00 pm, said Abdul Hossain Mahajan, chairman of Char Kukri Mukri union.
Of the passengers, six got rescued by nearby trawlers.
Immediately after the incident Char Manika contingent coast guard and Dakkhin Aicha station police started a rescue operation to find the missing passengers.
Due to hostile weather and rough waves the rescue operation is being hindered, said LS Abdullah Al Mamun, one of the Coast Guard members in the rescue team.