Gas found in another well in Bhola

Gas has been found in the Illisha-1 well at Malerhat area of Illisha union in Bhola Sadar upazila on Friday morning.

With this latest one, BAPEX found gas in a total of nine wells in Bhola. A total of 20-22 million cubic feet of gas can be extracted daily from this well.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a BAPEX official said Bhola gives great hope with the discovery of new wells with gas amid the crisis and high price of fuel in the global market. Huge amount of gas has been found in eight wells in Bhola.

As per primary estimation, there is a reserve of 180 to 200 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas in this well.