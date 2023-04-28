Gas found in another well in Bhola

Gas has been found in the Illisha-1 well at Malerhat area of Illisha union in Bhola Sadar upazila on Friday morning.
With this latest one, BAPEX found gas in a total of nine wells in Bhola. A total of 20-22 million cubic feet of gas can be extracted daily from this well.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a BAPEX official said Bhola gives great hope with the discovery of new wells with gas amid the crisis and high price of fuel in the global market. Huge amount of gas has been found in eight wells in Bhola.
As per primary estimation, there is a reserve of 180 to 200 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas in this well.
The government has taken various steps to produce gas locally in a bid to resolve the energy crisis. As part of this, BAPEX took a step to drill the Illisha-1 well in Bhola. The drilling at Illisha-1 at Malerhat area of Paschim Illisha union at Sadar upazila began on 8 March and ended on 24 April.
BAPEX sources said the company Gazprom of Russia has been drilling the well. If everything goes well, gas can be extracted from the well from 15 May.
Residents in Bhola are delighted at the news of finding gas. They hope industries will be established centering the gas well and there will be an opportunity of employment in the district.
After discovering the Shahbazpur gas field in Borhanuddin of Bhola in 1993-94, drilling of eight wells in Bhola sadar and Borhanuddin upazila is completed. Illisha-1 is the ninth gas field in the district. Reserved gas in the district stands at 7 TCF.