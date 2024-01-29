Mother turtles face increasing danger at St Martin’s

Coral island St Martin’s Island of Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar is the breeding ground of several species of turtles. Mother turtles came to St Martin’s Island from the deep sea to lay eggs. But, this breeding ground now faces increasing danger because of the use of banned fishing nets, the increase of stray dogs, the presence of more tourists and pollution. Six dead turtles floated ashore in Baliary beach on St Martin’s Island between 17-25 January.

Researchers said November-April is the sea turtle nesting season. Mother turtles have already started coming ashore to lay eggs, but many of them are dying because of the hostile environment. All of the six dead turtles that were recovered last week were Olive Ridley sea turtles, one the endangered species of sea turtles world. These turtles weighed 35-40 kg and had injury marks on their bodies.