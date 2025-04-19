BSF picks up Bangladeshi national in Lalmonirhat

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local sources said Azinur entered Indian territory near pillar No. 801 and sub-pillar No. 10-11.

A patrol team of BSF battalion 30 of Koch Bihar district of India picked him up suspecting him to be a smuggler. Later he was taken to the BSF camp.

The BGB camp of Dangatari called for a flag meeting over the incident. BSF said the meeting will be held today, Saturday.

Selim Aldin, Commander of BGB 51 battalion, said Azinur entered India illegally. Locals handed him over to the BSF when Azinur was returning with his cattle.

BSF said it had CCTV footage and other proof. Azinur and the cattle are now in custody of the BSF.

The BGB Commander said BSF has been requested not to torture Azinur.