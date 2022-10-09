BSF kills Bangladeshi national along Chuadanga border: BGB

The deceased is Muntaj Hossain alias Jahangir, 32, a suspected cattle trader from Boldiay School Para area.
Lt Col Shah Mohammad Istiaq, director of BGB-6 battalion, said that the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) fired shots around 5.00am when Muntaj went to India for transporting cattle through border opposite the No. 82 main pillar, leaving him dead on the spot.
He said the body is still on the Indian side of the border separated by barbed wire fence.
AHM Lutful Kabir, officer-in-charge of the area's Darshana police station, said they were aware of the matter, but don’t have any details.