BCL vandalises VC office, halts train operation over teachers' recruitment

The university source said the 541st syndicate meeting of the university was held between 11:00am and 5:00pm on Monday. In the meeting, the syndicate, the highest policy making body, approved the recruitment of teachers at the Marine Science department.
Following the meeting, around 15 to 20 leaders and activists of Ekakar sub-group of BCL unleashed the vandalism for not recruiting a former BCL leader as teacher in the university.
On a spot visit, this correspondent found the flower vase at the VC office gate broken with the smashed pieces of plates strewn all over the floor.
The leader of Ekakar sub-group and the vice-president of BCL CU unit Mainul Islam admitted the allegation.
He told Prothom Alo that the former central committee member of BCL, Raiyan Ahmed, applied for a lecturer post at the Marine Science department. But the syndicate didn’t recruit him though he was nominated for prime minister gold medal award in 2019.
The syndicate recruited less qualified people than him as teachers in the university, alleged the BCL leader, claiming those, who were recruited as teachers, criticised the government on different occasions. To implement the agenda of BNP-Jamaat, the university dropped the candidate from BCL. That’s why his followers unleashed vandalism during the syndicate meeting.
Prothom Alo couldn’t reach the university high-ups for comment as the VC hung up the call several times while the pro-VC Benu Kumar Dey and proctor Rabiul Hasan didn’t pick it up.
Later, a syndicate member, Mohammad Khairul Islam, told Prothom Alo that the qualified candidates were recruited as per the recommendation of the selection board of Marine Science department.
When asked, he replied he is unaware of the vandalism carried out by the BCL. It will not have any impact on the syndicate decision.
Meanwhile, the BCL leaders and activists snatched the key of the Shuttle train that halted its operation between Battali and the university campus.
When asked, the university’s assistant proctor Shahidul Islam told Prothom Alo that they were informed from the railway that a group of students introducing themselves as BCL leaders and activists snatched the train key from its driver. The matter is being investigated. Actions will be taken against the person responsible.
Talking about the issue, BCL leader Mainul Islam told Prothom Alo that they had blocked the Shuttle train protesting against the recruitment of BNP and Jamaat leaning candidates as teachers. The blockade will continue until the demand is met.