BCL vandalises VC office, halts train operation over teachers' recruitment

The university source said the 541st syndicate meeting of the university was held between 11:00am and 5:00pm on Monday. In the meeting, the syndicate, the highest policy making body, approved the recruitment of teachers at the Marine Science department.

Following the meeting, around 15 to 20 leaders and activists of Ekakar sub-group of BCL unleashed the vandalism for not recruiting a former BCL leader as teacher in the university.

On a spot visit, this correspondent found the flower vase at the VC office gate broken with the smashed pieces of plates strewn all over the floor.