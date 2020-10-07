Cousin 'held hostage and raped teen for 3 days'

On 4 October, the victim was sent back to her house after she fell sick, he added.



Locals caught Shahabuddin from his office on Tuesday night when the victim disclosed the matter, the policeman said.



Her sister filed a case at Karimganj police station in this regard, he said.



The victim has been sent to the Sadar Hospital for medical test, the SI said.



Bangladesh has seen a surge in rape incidents in recent days. The rape of a 19-year-old girl at MC College hostel and the molestation of a women in Noakhali sparked countrywide protests with people calling for tougher punishment for rapists.







