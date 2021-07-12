Covid claims 10 more lives, infects 451 in a day in Cumilla

The positivity rate in the district now stands at 41.07 per cent, said civil surgeon Mir Mobarak Hossain.
“Of the deceased, 5 were men and 5 women. All of them were aged between 60 and 85 years,” he added.
The Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh is getting more fatal with every passing day, as the country saw the highest-ever 230 deaths and 11,856 new cases till Sunday morning.
With the new numbers, Bangladesh’s death tally hit 16,419 while the caseload 1,021,189, according to a handout issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Earlier, Bangladesh reported its highest daily Covid-19 fatality of 212 on 9 July, and 11, 651 cases on 8 July.
However, the country’s daily case positivity rate fell to 29.67 per cent from Saturday’s 31.46 per cent, as 40,015 samples were tested during the period.
The fatality rate today rose to 1.61per cent from Saturday’s 1.60 per cent, said the DGHS.
Bangladesh has been seeing over 150 deaths for a week since its logging 164 deaths on 4 July. Also, the average new daily detected cases remained over 10,000 for the last seven days.