Former UP member and nephew murdered in Jhalakathi

A former union parishad (UP) member and his nephew were hacked to death allegedly over prior enmity at Jagharghait of Rajapur upazila under Jhalakathi district on Monday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rab Hawladar, 60, former UP member of Shukragarh union and his nephew Md. Bolayet Hossain, 55.

Police arrested four accused over the incident. They are Md Asad, Mizan, Sazal and Shahjahan.