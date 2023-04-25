Former UP member and nephew murdered in Jhalakathi

A former union parishad (UP) member and his nephew were hacked to death allegedly over prior enmity at Jagharghait of Rajapur upazila under Jhalakathi district on Monday night, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Abdur Rab Hawladar, 60, former UP member of Shukragarh union and his nephew Md. Bolayet Hossain, 55.
Police arrested four accused over the incident. They are Md Asad, Mizan, Sazal and Shahjahan.
According to locals, Abdur Rab and Bolayet Hossain were attacked by opponents over previous enmity on Monday around 9:00pm, leaving them critically injured.
Later, locals rescued the duo and took them to Rajapur Upazila Health Complex where on duty physician declared them dead.
Pulak Chandra Roy, officer in charge of Rajapur Police Station confirmed the matter and said the bodies were recovered.
Jhalakathi police superintendent Afrazul Haque Tutul said that police arrested four people in connection with the incident and the rest will be brought under law soon.