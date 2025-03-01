Bangladeshi youth shot dead by BSF along Kasba border

According to locals, Al-Amin sustained injuries when the BSF men fired rubber bullets at a group of Bangladeshis near the border in the evening. The BSF men took Al-Amin into their custody, where he died while undergoing treatment around 9:00 pm. His body is still at the BSF camp.

Billal Hossain, chairman of the Bayek union parishad, confirmed the incident but stated that the exact reason for the shooting remains unclear. They could not contact the victim’s family as the area where they reside is out of the network range.

However, Dakshin Putiya is known as a crime-prone area often used for smuggling, he said, adding Al-Amin was reportedly involved in sugar smuggling.