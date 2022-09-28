Jubo Dal activist Shawon killed being hit by brick chip, not bullet: Police

SP Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman Al Mamun claimed Jubo Dal activist Shawon sustained critical wounds as he was hit by a brick chip that was hurled from his behind by another BNP man aiming at police during the clash between police and BNP on 21 September at Munshiganj sadar upazila.
Then his relatives took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) -- where he succumbed to his injuries the following day around 9:00pm.
The SP also said the executive magistrate of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) prepared an inquest report of the deceased Shawon. Then his body was handed over to DMCH to conduct an autopsy on his mortal remains through examining viscera.
After analysing the inquest and viscera reports, the final autopsy report was made in which it is claimed Shawon died as his head was smashed by brick. No injury mark from shooting was found there, he added.
Lipi Akhter, mother of slain Shawon, told Prothom Alo that "Those who are claiming my son was killed after being hit by the brick chip should watch the video which contains the sound of firing in a place where my son fell down to the ground. According to the hospital report, Shawon was killed in firing. But the police termed the report false."
The slain Shawon, elder son of Chowab Ali of Mirkadim pourashava, was a rickshaw puller by profession. He would join different rallies of BNP as a Jubo Dal activist of ward No. 8 of the pourashava.
"My husband and three more sons are alive. I don't want to lose them. I want security. I don't want to file any case against anyone," she lamented.
She said, "I am receiving threats from unknown persons -- who are claiming that my son wasn’t killed by police firing. They are intimidating us in an attempt to withdraw the case filed against the police."
SP Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman said the investigation has already been launched over the death of Shawon. Police are firmly determined to ensure the justice for his family. They will also ensure security for the family. A murder case will be filed against the real perpetrators.
BNP called a rally at Mukterpur in Munshiganj at 3:00pm on 21 September, protesting the price hike of fuels and all essentials by big margins.
When BNP men tried to bring out a procession from the rally, they locked in a clash with police that left two BNP men -- Shawon and a BNP supporter Jahangir Madbar -- injured critically.
The following day, Shawon died at DMCH.
On the night of 21 September, two separate cases were filed accusing 1,365 BNP leaders and activists.