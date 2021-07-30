Cumilla-7 MP Ali Ashraf passes away

Awami League MP from Cumilla-7 constituency (Chandina) and valiant freedom fighter Md Ali Ashraf passed away in a hospital in the capital on Friday afternoon, reports UNB.

He was 74.

The five-time MP breathed his last at 3:50pm at Square Hospitals where was undergoing treatment for pneumonia and respiratory problems, his personal assistant Jashim Uddin told UNB.



