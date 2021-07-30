Cumilla-7 MP Ali Ashraf passes away

Meanwhile, president Abdul Hamid expressed grief at the death of Ali Ashraf.
In a condolence message, the President said, "Prof Ali Ashraf with his experience and professionalism had played a very positive role in the practice of parliamentary democracy. His role was important in various parliamentary committees and parliamentary activities, including the public accounts committee."
Hamid said Bangladesh has lost an experienced parliamentarian at the death of Ali Ashraf, which is an irreparable loss to the country's political arena.
The president prayed for the salvation of Ashraf's departed soul and conveyed his deepest condolences to his bereaved family members.
In another condolence message, prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the sitting Awami League MP.
Hasina said, "With his death, we've lost a patriotic public leader and soldier of the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."
The PM prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members of the seasoned parliamentarian.