Cumilla sees record 836 Covid cases, 10 deaths

Cumilla on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 836 new Covid cases, while the district's corona death toll rose to 672 with 10 fresh deaths in 24 hours, reports UNB.
"Of the latest deaths, six were men and four women. They were aged between 35 and 80 years," district civil surgeon Mir Mobarak Hossain told UNB.
Advertisement
On the other hand, the new cases have pushed up the district's Covid tally to 24,665. The fresh cases have taken the positivity rate to 36.6 per cent when the WHO recommends below 5 per cent for an area.