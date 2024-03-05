Fire at Chattogram sugar mills yet to be doused

The fire that broke out at a sugar factory in the Karnaphuli Thana area of Chattogram is yet to be brought fully under control. The fire did not originate from any warehouse. The fire that ensued at around 4:00 pm Monday was seen still burning at around 7:00am today.

However, the fire service at around 10:30pm said the blaze has been extinguished.

Some 13 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, as well teams from army, navy and air force, worked to to douse the fire there. A committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

