20 injured in BNP-NCP clash in Hatiya
Twenty people, including a police officer, were injured in a clash between BNP and National Citizen Party (NCP) supporters in Hatiya upazila of Noakhali on Wednesday around 12:00 pm in the Project Bazar area of Chanandi union.
Following the incident, Noakhali–6 (Hatiya) MP Abdul Hannan Masud, 26, staged a sit-in on the Project Bazar road, claiming he had been attacked.
BNP leaders alleged that Masud’s supporters vandalised their Chanandi union office. Both sides remained on the road until 3:30 pm, while police tried to control the situation.
When MP Abdul Hannan Masud and his supporters arrived at Project Bazar, the clash erupted and leaders and activists of the Awami League and BNP allegedly threw bricks at his convoy, forcing Masud and his group to retreat temporarily.
The groups later regrouped, resulting in violent confrontations that left at least 20 people injured, including Hatiya police sub-inspector Shahidul Alam.
During the clash, 15–20 motorcycles belonging to NCP supporters were damaged, along with furniture at a local BNP office.
Abdul Hannan Masud claimed that Awami League local leader Belal Majhi and BNP supporters attacked him while he was visiting the area to assess the damage caused by election-related violence.
He staged a sit-in demanding the arrest of Belal Majhi and other alleged attackers and accused police of inaction. He left the road following police requests.
Locally recorded videos show Masud seated on the road, surrounded by party activists carrying sticks and chanting slogans, while Awami League and BNP supporters were similarly positioned with sticks on Project Bazar road, with police trying to maintain a buffer. During this time, one side hurled bricks at the other.
Masud told Prothom Alo that his glasses were broken, and he was injured by bricks, yet police took no action.
Chanandi union BNP president Iqbal Mahbub said that Masud and his supporters were searching for Belal Majhi with sticks in Project Bazar, and during the incident, one BNP worker named Helal was assaulted by Masud’s group.
According to him, BNP activists did not attack Masud; rather, Masud’s supporters vandalised the BNP office.
Hatiya police station officer-in-charge (OC) Saiful Islam said he was present between the two groups and trying to control the situation and would provide further details once the area calms down.
Noakhali Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Finance) Abu Tayyeb Md Arif Hossain said extra police had been deployed to protect the MP and restore overall order, including sending an assistant superintendent to the scene.