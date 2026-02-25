20 injured in BNP-NCP clash in Hatiya

Twenty people, including a police officer, were injured in a clash between BNP and National Citizen Party (NCP) supporters in Hatiya upazila of Noakhali on Wednesday around 12:00 pm in the Project Bazar area of Chanandi union.

Following the incident, Noakhali–6 (Hatiya) MP Abdul Hannan Masud, 26, staged a sit-in on the Project Bazar road, claiming he had been attacked.

BNP leaders alleged that Masud’s supporters vandalised their Chanandi union office. Both sides remained on the road until 3:30 pm, while police tried to control the situation.

When MP Abdul Hannan Masud and his supporters arrived at Project Bazar, the clash erupted and leaders and activists of the Awami League and BNP allegedly threw bricks at his convoy, forcing Masud and his group to retreat temporarily.

The groups later regrouped, resulting in violent confrontations that left at least 20 people injured, including Hatiya police sub-inspector Shahidul Alam.

During the clash, 15–20 motorcycles belonging to NCP supporters were damaged, along with furniture at a local BNP office.