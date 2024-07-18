Hundreds of vehicles stuck on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway

Hundreds of vehicles have been stuck on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway due to the clash between the protesting students, demanding a quota reform in government jobs, and the police.

There were long queues of vehicles in the Signboard area of Siddhirganj in Narayanganj at around 12:30 am Thursday.

There are reports of chase and counter chase and clashes between police and quota protesters the whole day and night at Shanir Akhra on Wednesday.