Hundreds of vehicles stuck on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Hundreds of vehicles have been stuck on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway due to the clash between the protesting students, demanding a quota reform in government jobs, and the police.
There were long queues of vehicles in the Signboard area of Siddhirganj in Narayanganj at around 12:30 am Thursday.
There are reports of chase and counter chase and clashes between police and quota protesters the whole day and night at Shanir Akhra on Wednesday.
The protesters set fire at different places along the street. The toll plaza of Mayor Hanif flyover was also set on fire. The protesters and the police took position on either side of the toll plaza in the dead of the night.
Hundreds of buses and trucks were seen stuck in the Signboard area of the highway at around 12:30 am. No vehicle was being able to enter Dhaka through that highway causing much suffering for the passengers and drivers of the buses and trucks struck on that road.
Md. Rabbi, one of the passengers stuck on the road, works at a private agency. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said he went to visit his village on Monday. He left for the capital at around 8:00 pm. But his bus was stuck in the Signboard area for two hours.
RK Enterprise covered van driver Rubel Mia said he left for Dhaka from Chattogram around 5:00 pm in the afternoon. He has been stuck at Shanir Akhra for two hours. He is carrying company products. So he will have to reach his destination at any cost regardless of the situation.
Anwar Cement Company driver Nazir Hossain told Prothom Alo, “We cannot move further as the quota protesters torched and vandalised buses. He had no idea as to when he would be able to reach his destination, Kadamtali.
Street vendor Kamrul Islam said protesters brought out a procession at around 11:00 am in the morning. They moved towards Shanir Akhra. There had been no untoward incidents in the Signboard area except the huge traffic congestion. The police are patrolling to ensure security on the highway.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Fatullah model police station assistant sub-inspector Samiul said, “The vehicles have been stuck due to the clash at the Shanir Akhra. There have been long queues of vehicles. However, there have been no reports of any unwarranted situation in the Narayanganj stretch of the highway. The situation is under control in Narayanganj.