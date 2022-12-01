Five more flyovers in Rajshahi city soon: Mayor

RCC has adopted a Taka 8.21 billion project for construction of the flyovers for overall development of the city.
City mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said this while inspecting the construction works of the rest two-lane flyover of Mohanpur Railway crossing in the city on Wednesday.
Mayor Liton said the 203-meter wide flyovers having 9.40-meter footpath and nine spans are being constructed with an estimated cost of around Taka 407.9 milllion.
He said the infrastructure development works are being implemented as part of RCC’s TK 29.93 billiob project titled ‘Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City’.
Earlier, the city corporation has constructed a 202.5-meter flyover along with a 120-meter ramp at Budhpara Railway crossing with an estimated cost of Taka 292.8 million for the first time in Rajshahi city. The flyover has been constructed on a 6.793-kilometer east-west four-lane connecting road at a cost of Tk 1.89 billion.
Mayor Liton said the Rajshahi city will get a new look upon successful implementation of the mega project.
“We are working relentlessly to make the city greenery, habitable and self-reliant,” he added. In addition to the five flyovers and 19 infrastructures, various infrastructure development works are being implemented under the project scheduled to be completed by June, 2024, the Mayor added. Ten foot-over bridges will also be constructed.
He said Sheikh Russel Shishu Park is established in Chhotobangram area at a cost of around Tk 44.3 million.