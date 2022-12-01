Five more flyovers in Rajshahi city soon: Mayor

RCC has adopted a Taka 8.21 billion project for construction of the flyovers for overall development of the city.

City mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said this while inspecting the construction works of the rest two-lane flyover of Mohanpur Railway crossing in the city on Wednesday.

Mayor Liton said the 203-meter wide flyovers having 9.40-meter footpath and nine spans are being constructed with an estimated cost of around Taka 407.9 milllion.