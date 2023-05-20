Two-month fishing ban in Bay of Bengal begins Saturday

The government-imposed two-month ban on fishing in the Bay of Bengal started from Saturday.

The ban -- to ensure smooth breeding of fish -- will remain in force till 23 July and also in the Sundarbans till 31 August.

According to the notice issued by the fisheries and livestock ministry, the catching of all kinds of fish through water vessels and boats is restricted till 23 July.

The government will provide 86 kg of rice to 12,000 fishermen each in Bagerhat district in two phases during this period.

Besides, all kinds of tourist vessels will not be allowed in the Sundarbans from 1 June to 31 August for ensuring safe breeding of the fish in the rivers and canals of the forest.