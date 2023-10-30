Physician stabbed dead in Rajshahi while returning home at night

A physician of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital was stabbed dead by miscreants while returning home after attending to patients at his chamber. The incident took place around 11:45pm on Sunday night at Bornali intersection in Rajshahi city. The physician, Golam Kazem Ali (42), was a dermatologist.
Meanwhile, there has been another incident of abducting and slaughtering a village doctor in Kachuatoil area of Rajshahi city. Deceased Ershad Ali alias Dulal (45) was a resident of Kachuatoil area. After six hours of the abduction, police recovered his blood-soaked body from City Haat area around 9:00pm on Sunday night.
According to police sources, physician Golam Kazem Ali used to attend to patients in his personal chamber at Popular Diagnostic Centre in Rajshahi’s Lakshmipur. After seeing patients on Sunday night, he was returning home in Upashahar area on a bike.
Upon reaching Bornali intersection in the city around 11:45pm, a microbus blocked his way. Miscreants climbed down from the microbus, stabbed him and fled away. Later, local people rescued him and took him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospial. There, the physician in-charge declared him dead.
Officer-in-charge of city’s Boalia police station, Md Sohrawardy said that the body of that physician has been kept at Rajshahi Medical College morgue for autopsy. The procedure of filing a case over this is underway. Plus, attempts are on to arrest the murderers also.
The murdered rural doctor Ershad Ali was a homeopath. He was abducted from his own residential area on Sunday afternoon. Police later recovered his blood-soaked body from City Haat area in city’s Shah Makhdum police station around 9:00pm. Police stated that he too was slaughtered.
Officer-in-charge of Shah Makhdum police station, Ismail Hossain said that Ershad Ali’s family has accused that he was abducted by his own relatives over a land-dispute.
A compliant was also filed with Chandrima police station following the abduction. Within six hours of that, his body was found in Shah Makhdum police station area. The body was already sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue at night for autopsy.
The officer-in-charge said, “Though the body was recovered from the area under our police station, the case has not been filed here. The abduction case file with Chandrima police station will now turn into a murder case. Police members of Chandrima police station are working to arrest the killers.”
Commenting on the incident of two murders in one night, spokesperson of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, Jamirul Islam told Prothom Alo that the police force has already been working since night. They are screening the CCTV camera footage and all sorts of efforts are being made. So far nothing significant has been found but it will be found soon, he hoped.