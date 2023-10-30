Physician stabbed dead in Rajshahi while returning home at night

A physician of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital was stabbed dead by miscreants while returning home after attending to patients at his chamber. The incident took place around 11:45pm on Sunday night at Bornali intersection in Rajshahi city. The physician, Golam Kazem Ali (42), was a dermatologist.

Meanwhile, there has been another incident of abducting and slaughtering a village doctor in Kachuatoil area of Rajshahi city. Deceased Ershad Ali alias Dulal (45) was a resident of Kachuatoil area. After six hours of the abduction, police recovered his blood-soaked body from City Haat area around 9:00pm on Sunday night.

According to police sources, physician Golam Kazem Ali used to attend to patients in his personal chamber at Popular Diagnostic Centre in Rajshahi’s Lakshmipur. After seeing patients on Sunday night, he was returning home in Upashahar area on a bike.