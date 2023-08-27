Man detained over ‘stabbing’ wife, son to death in Rajshahi

A man allegedly stabbed his wife and child to death over a domestic dispute in Tanore upazila of Rajshahi district on Saturday afternoon.

The accused Aliul, 30, was detained in this connection, UNB reports.

The deceased Nipa Khatun, 26, and her son Nur Mohammad, 7, were residents of Mohammadpur Purbopara under Panchandar union parishad of Mundumala municipality in Tanore upazila.