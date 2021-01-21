Dead voters, too, cast their votes in pourashava polls!

Atar Ali Sheikh, 62, a resident of Naopara area in Kushtia’s Mirpur pourashava area, died on 6 August. Two other residents of the area, Rabeya Khatun, 78, passed away on 10 July and Nur Islam Pramanik, 50, on 21 December. Locals said some other people also died. Local residents confirmed at least 25 people of the area area are either living abroad or other districts.

But the vote count at Naopara Government Primary School polling center of the area belies the statistics as the center saw 100 per cent voter turnout during the recently held pourashava polls on 16 January. This abnormal picture of voter turnout has been revealed at the centre-wise vote count published by the returning officer, in charge of voting.

Data of voter turnout in each centers of Kushtia, Mirpur, Bheramara and Kumarkhali pourashavas has been collected from the district election office on Wednesday.

According to the information of the district election office, 84.96 per cent vote was cast at 10 polling centers in Mirpur pourashava polls held through traditional ballot paper. Seven polling centers saw over 80 per cent vote, two centers over 79 per cent while the Naopara Government Primary School center saw 100 per cent turnout.