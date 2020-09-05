Death toll rises to 20, Imam also dies

Imam Abdul Malek, 60, who received burn injuries in the Narayanganj mosque explosion, died at Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Saturday.
So far twenty people have died in the incident.
Physician Samanta Lal Sen has confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He is a coordinating physician at Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
Muajjin of the mosque Delwar Hossain and his son Junayed have also died.
Besides, some 17 people have been undergoing treatment at the hospital.
On Saturday morning, Samanta Lal Sen told newsmen that eleven people had died in the explosion at the mosque.
Later, nine more people have died from burn injuries. The death toll has risen to 20.
Samanta Lal said the conditions of those undergoing treatment are critical. Windpipes of them have burnt, he added.
The deceased are mosque’s Imam Abdul Malek, 60, Muajjin Delwar Hossain, 48, and his son Zunayed, 17, two brothers Zobaer, 18, and Sabbir 21, Quddus Bapary, 72, from Munshiganj, Mostafa Kamal, 34, from Chandpur, garments worker Rashed, 30, from Patuakhali, Humayun Kabir, 72, from Narayanganj, Jamal Abedi, 40, Patuakhali, garnments worker Ibrahim Biswas, 43, college student Md Rifat, 18, from Narayanganj, Mainuddin, 12, from Chandpur, Joynal, 38, from Fatullah, garments worker Nayon, 27, from Lalmonirhat, Nizam, 34, Rasel, 34, from Narayanganj, Kanchan Hawladar, 50, from Khulna, Zubayer, 7, and Baharuddin, 55. The deceased are the residents at Talla area in Narayanganj.
There was a huge explosion at the mosque around 8:30 on Friday night at Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in Narayanganj, injuring around 50 people and scorching six air-conditioners, tiles, sliding glass doors, windows, electric fans and panels.
Among the injured, 37 were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the DMCH.