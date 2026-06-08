BSF attempts push-in at Roumari border fail as BGB, locals stand firm
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), along with local residents, has foiled an attempt by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) to push a group of people into Bangladesh through the Roumari border in Kurigram.
According to sources, the incident took place around 10:00 pm on Saturday near the Jhaubari and Khearchar border outposts (BOPs) under the Jamalpur 35 BGB Battalion. BSF personnel from the 183 Sadartila camp reportedly brought several Bengali-speaking Indian nationals close to the border near main pillars 1068 to 1071.
To prevent a possible push-in attempt, BGB immediately intensified patrols and surveillance in the area. At the same time, local residents in coordination with the BGB became alert along the border. During this time, villagers were seen standing guard with sticks and flashlights.
Union Parishad member Md Nazrul Islam of Kheyarchar said BSF personnel attempted on Saturday and Sunday nights to switch off border lights and push some people into Bangladesh but the attempt failed due to strong resistance from BGB and locals.
Naik Subedar Bashir Ahmed of the Kheyarchar BGB camp said BSF also tried again on Monday morning to push in several Bengali-speaking individuals but retreated in the face of resistance from BGB personnel and locals.
He added that while the situation at the border is currently normal, the BGB remains on high alert to tackle any unforeseen circumstances and has maintained strict surveillance.