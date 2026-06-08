BSF attempts push-in at Roumari border fail as BGB, locals stand firm

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), along with local residents, has foiled an attempt by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) to push a group of people into Bangladesh through the Roumari border in Kurigram.

According to sources, the incident took place around 10:00 pm on Saturday near the Jhaubari and Khearchar border outposts (BOPs) under the Jamalpur 35 BGB Battalion. BSF personnel from the 183 Sadartila camp reportedly brought several Bengali-speaking Indian nationals close to the border near main pillars 1068 to 1071.