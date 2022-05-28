Local News

Dhaka-Rajshahi rail services resume after 11hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Railway services between Dhaka and north-western parts of Bangladesh resumed on Saturday morning, after remaining suspended for nearly 11 hours due to the derailment of a train in Gazipur on Friday night, officials said.

In charge of Joydebpur railway junction police outpost, Shahidul Islam, said that two bogies of Dhaka-bound Panchagah Express train veered off the track near Mouchak Rail Station in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur around 10:15pm, halting services.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

"However, the derailment had snapped rail link between Dhaka and Rajshahi and north-western parts of the country. A relief train from Dhaka was sent to the spot," a senior railway official said.

Two trains -- Kurigram-bound Kurigram Express and Dhaka-bound Jamalpur Express -- were stranded at Joydebpur and Mirzapur rail stations, respectively, following the derailment.

Shahidul Islam, divisional railway manger under Pakshi rail division, said train services on the routes resumed around 9.30am on Saturday. "The derailment caused sufferings to commuters," he said.

