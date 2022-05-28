Dhaka-Rajshahi rail services resume after 11hrs

"However, the derailment had snapped rail link between Dhaka and Rajshahi and north-western parts of the country. A relief train from Dhaka was sent to the spot," a senior railway official said.
Two trains -- Kurigram-bound Kurigram Express and Dhaka-bound Jamalpur Express -- were stranded at Joydebpur and Mirzapur rail stations, respectively, following the derailment.
Shahidul Islam, divisional railway manger under Pakshi rail division, said train services on the routes resumed around 9.30am on Saturday. "The derailment caused sufferings to commuters," he said.