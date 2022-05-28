Dhaka-Rajshahi rail services resume after 11hrs

Railway services between Dhaka and north-western parts of Bangladesh resumed on Saturday morning, after remaining suspended for nearly 11 hours due to the derailment of a train in Gazipur on Friday night, officials said.

In charge of Joydebpur railway junction police outpost, Shahidul Islam, said that two bogies of Dhaka-bound Panchagah Express train veered off the track near Mouchak Rail Station in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur around 10:15pm, halting services.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.