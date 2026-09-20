Apratim laid to rest
'May no one else have to lose a child like I did,' says father at Janaza
"I had only one son. He grew up in Cumilla, under the skies of Cumilla, with your love, your affection. He was 13 years old," said Ishayat Shahriar Apratim’s father, KM Firoz Shahriar, speaking before his son’s first funeral prayer (janaza) at Comilla University’s central field at around 10am on Sunday.
Apratim's body lay on a stretcher before hundreds of people.
Teachers, students, officers and employees of the university, among many others, attended the janaza.
Following the first funeral prayer, his body was taken to the Gondhomoti Eidgah ground in Kotbari. The second funeral prayer was held there at 11:00 AM.
Apratim's classmates, teachers, relatives and people from various walks of life took part in the prayers. Following the second funeral prayer, Apratim was laid to rest at a local graveyard in the Gondhomoti area.
Following the first janaza, Firoz Shahriar demanded justice for his son's murder through the media. He said, "I want a fair and just trial for my son's murder. I have full faith in the current judicial system. May this trust not be broken. I believe it will not be broken and fair justice will be served."
"I am burying Apratim right beside you"
Speaking during the second funeral prayer at the Gondhomoti Eidgah ground in Kotbari, Apratim's father Firoz Shahriar said, "My son came to this area when he was two years old. My wife is a university teacher. Apratim grew up among you all. He received your love and affection, he ate at your homes. That is why I am burying Apratim right beside you."
"May no one else have to lose a child like I did. Today, I understand how painful it is for a father to carry a child's body on his shoulders." he said.
Apratim went missing after leaving home on Friday afternoon. Around 22 hours after his disappearance, police recovered his body from the jungle in the Lalmai hills of Sananda village near Comilla University.