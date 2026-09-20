'May no one else have to lose a child like I did,' says father at Janaza

"I had only one son. He grew up in Cumilla, under the skies of Cumilla, with your love, your affection. He was 13 years old," said Ishayat Shahriar Apratim’s father, KM Firoz Shahriar, speaking before his son’s first funeral prayer (janaza) at Comilla University’s central field at around 10am on Sunday.

Apratim's body lay on a stretcher before hundreds of people.

Teachers, students, officers and employees of the university, among many others, attended the janaza.