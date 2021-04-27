Diarrhoea outbreak grips Barguna

A diarrhoea outbreak has gripped Barguna, with over 120 people reporting sick at the general hospital in the past 24 hours, reports UNB.

Officials said that as many 124 patients were admitted to Barguna General Hospital in 24 hours till Tuesday morning. Of them, 43 people including women and children have recovered and discharged.

The hospital is struggling to provide treatment to patients, with diarrhoea cases rising by the day. More than 5,000 patients have been brought to the hospital since the outbreak of the stomach ailment about a month ago.

From the earlier 25-30 patients a day, the daily number in the hospital has increased to 100 in the last three days, said the physicians. With only eight beds dedicated for diarrhoea patients, many are being forced to lie on the hospital floor.