Diarrhoea outbreak grips Rangamati

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Rangamati district
A school student died and another nearly 70 people had been affected with diarrhoea in Jurachhari upazila in Rangamati district in the last two days, UNB reports.

Ananya Chakma, health officer of Jurachhari Upazila Health Complex, said on Sunday that Rangabi Chakma, a second grader of Amtala village was reported to have died from diarrhoea on Friday.

Authorities at Jurachhari Health Complex rushed a five-member medical team to provide medical treatment to the diarrhoea patients in the affected villages, some of them in remote hills.

Ten patients from the hilly Amtala village under the Moidang union of the upazila were sent to Rangamati upazila health complex on Friday.

Mangal Chakma, assistant headmaster of Amtala Badalhatchhara Government Primary School, said the water-borne disease was reported after days of rain.

During a recent visit to the upazila Health Complex, this UNB correspondent learnt that the number of diarrhoea patients is increasing day by day.

Sanjarika Chakma, mother of a two-year-old boy Amar Shanti Chakma, said that her son has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last two days.

The child is recovering, she said, adding that her parents-in-law have been down with the disease.

Ananya Chakma, Jurachhari upazila health and family planning officer, said the medical teams will stay in the areas until the situation improves.

