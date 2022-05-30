Diarrhoea outbreak grips Rangamati

A school student died and another nearly 70 people had been affected with diarrhoea in Jurachhari upazila in Rangamati district in the last two days, UNB reports.

Ananya Chakma, health officer of Jurachhari Upazila Health Complex, said on Sunday that Rangabi Chakma, a second grader of Amtala village was reported to have died from diarrhoea on Friday.

Authorities at Jurachhari Health Complex rushed a five-member medical team to provide medical treatment to the diarrhoea patients in the affected villages, some of them in remote hills.