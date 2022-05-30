Diarrhoea outbreak grips Rangamati

Ten patients from the hilly Amtala village under the Moidang union of the upazila were sent to Rangamati upazila health complex on Friday.
Mangal Chakma, assistant headmaster of Amtala Badalhatchhara Government Primary School, said the water-borne disease was reported after days of rain.
During a recent visit to the upazila Health Complex, this UNB correspondent learnt that the number of diarrhoea patients is increasing day by day.
Sanjarika Chakma, mother of a two-year-old boy Amar Shanti Chakma, said that her son has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last two days.
The child is recovering, she said, adding that her parents-in-law have been down with the disease.
Ananya Chakma, Jurachhari upazila health and family planning officer, said the medical teams will stay in the areas until the situation improves.