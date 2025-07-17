Why were they shot dead? ask families of Ramzan, Deepto

Regarding the killing, he said, “I saw my nephew being shot in a video. I rushed him to the hospital, but could not save him. When we took the body to the police station, we found the gate closed. Later, we brought the body back to the hospital for autopsy.

But the hospital staff said, "You better take the body home. There could be trouble here.’ We could not even manage to have a post-mortem done.”

Ramzan is from Horinahati village of Kotalipara upazila in Gopalganj. His father, Kamrul Kazi, moved to Gopalganj about 20 years ago. The family now lives in a rented house in the BSCIC area of the town.