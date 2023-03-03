Devotees clash with police over Ahmadiyya gathering in Panchagarh

According to the eyewitnesses, devotees from different mosques gathered at Chowrangi intersection after Jummah prayer.
Then they brought out a rally and tried to move towards Ahmednagar village, around two kilometres away from the city. At that time police intercepted their movement, leading to a clash between both parties.
The agitated devotees pelted stones at police. In retaliation, police fired tear gas shells to disperse the gatherings. Although the situation was brought under control in the city area, as of writing the report at 5:02pm, the clash was going on at Ahmednagar village.
Panchagarh deputy commissioner Md Zahurul Islam told Prothom Alo that they are trying to pacify the devotees.