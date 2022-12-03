Local News

Rajshahi transport strike called off

Prothom Alo English Desk

The indefinite transport strike enforced by Rajshahi divisional Road Transport Owners' Association was called off Saturday afternoon, reports UNB.

The announcement was made after a meeting of Rajshahi transport owners and labour leaders with the divisional commissioner around 3:30pm, said Matiur Hoque Titu, general secretary of Rajshahi Road Transport Group.

"We have withdrawn the strike as the administration has assured us of meeting our demands," he added.

Earlier, the indefinite strike was called from 1 December to press home their 11-point demand including the scrapping of the Road Transport Act 2018 and the ban on the movement of illegal three-wheelers and battery-driven auto-rickshaws on highways.

Their strike coincided with BNP's today's divisional rally.

Transport owners and workers called strikes ahead of all the rallies in various cities, except in Chattogram and Cumilla.

The BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional and big cities. The party began the rallies by holding the first one in Chattogram on 12 October.

The BNP will end its divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December.

