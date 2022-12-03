Rajshahi transport strike called off

Earlier, the indefinite strike was called from 1 December to press home their 11-point demand including the scrapping of the Road Transport Act 2018 and the ban on the movement of illegal three-wheelers and battery-driven auto-rickshaws on highways.
Their strike coincided with BNP's today's divisional rally.
Transport owners and workers called strikes ahead of all the rallies in various cities, except in Chattogram and Cumilla.
The BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional and big cities. The party began the rallies by holding the first one in Chattogram on 12 October.
The BNP will end its divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December.