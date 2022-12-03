Rajshahi transport strike called off

The indefinite transport strike enforced by Rajshahi divisional Road Transport Owners' Association was called off Saturday afternoon, reports UNB.

The announcement was made after a meeting of Rajshahi transport owners and labour leaders with the divisional commissioner around 3:30pm, said Matiur Hoque Titu, general secretary of Rajshahi Road Transport Group.

"We have withdrawn the strike as the administration has assured us of meeting our demands," he added.