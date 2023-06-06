Ganatantra Mancha’s road march attacked in Bogura

The motorcade of Ganatantra Mancha was attacked during the coalition's road march at Mokamtola port in Bogura's Shibganj upazila, reports UNB.

Leaders of the seven party coalition accused local Awami League activists of attacking the convoy with sticks and bricks and injuring three of its leaders and activists.

They condemned the incident and demanded the arrests of the culprits during a press conference held at Bogura Press Club on Monday.