Ganatantra Mancha’s road march attacked in Bogura

The motorcade of Ganatantra Mancha was attacked during the coalition's road march at Mokamtola port in Bogura's Shibganj upazila, reports UNB.
Leaders of the seven party coalition accused local Awami League activists of attacking the convoy with sticks and bricks and injuring three of its leaders and activists.
They condemned the incident and demanded the arrests of the culprits during a press conference held at Bogura Press Club on Monday.
Junaid Saki, coordinator of Ganasanghati Anodolon, a top leader of the Ganatantra Mancha, said the convoy was attacked as they were moving with their road march towards Bogura after the rally at Joypurhat Road intersection near Mokamtola port.
Saki also accused the police of non-cooperation during the attack.
Ganatantra Mancha's top leader Saiful Haque and other central and district leaders were present at the press conference.
Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna addressed the rally presided over by Shibganj upazila Nagorik Oikya convener Shahidul Islam.
Junaid Saki, chief coordinator of The People's Solidarity Movement, Saiful Haque, general secretary of Bangladesh Biplobi Workers Party, Hasnat Qayyum, chief coordinator of the Rastra Sangskar Andolon, Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu, convener of Bhasani Onusari Parishad, Kamal Uddin Patwari, acting general secretary of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Rob), Shahidullah Kawsar, general secretary of Nagorik Oikya, Sanwar, leader of Ganatantra Mancha, also spoke at the rally.
Nagorik Oikya leaders Abdul Based Badshah, Bidyut Amin Saikat, SM Saddam Hossain, Saidur Rahman Sagar, Harunur Rashid, Enamul Haque, Jubo Nagorik Oikya leaders Amit Hasan, Rashidul Islam, Nagorik Nari Oikya leaders Beauty Begum, Najma Khatun, Chhatra Oikya leaders Rashed Mahmud Tushar and Siam Chowdhury were present on the occasion.
Calling the government illegal, the speakers at the road march urged the people to take to the streets against the government.
They alleged the present government is in power by force and it has taken a stand against the people by taking away the right to vote.