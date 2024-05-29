AL leader hacked dead in Narsingdi, 2 bullet hit

Former chairman of union parishad and Awami League leader was hacked to death in Nasingdi’s Meherpara union last night.

Meherpara union parishad’s former chairman and union AL’s general secretary Mahabubul Hasan, 40, was hacked dead in front of a textile mill at Bhagirathpur area in Meherpur union at around 11:45pm. Two activists accompanying him were also shot while trying to save the AL leader. They are Sayeed Hasan, 38, and Farhad Mia, 37.

Supporters of the slain AL leader accuse Meherpara’s current union chairman Azahar Amit for this incident. Azhar could not be reached for a comment despite repeated calls on his personal mobile phone.