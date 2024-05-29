AL leader hacked dead in Narsingdi, 2 bullet hit
Former chairman of union parishad and Awami League leader was hacked to death in Nasingdi’s Meherpara union last night.
Meherpara union parishad’s former chairman and union AL’s general secretary Mahabubul Hasan, 40, was hacked dead in front of a textile mill at Bhagirathpur area in Meherpur union at around 11:45pm. Two activists accompanying him were also shot while trying to save the AL leader. They are Sayeed Hasan, 38, and Farhad Mia, 37.
Supporters of the slain AL leader accuse Meherpara’s current union chairman Azahar Amit for this incident. Azhar could not be reached for a comment despite repeated calls on his personal mobile phone.
Locals said Mahabubul was in the union AL office till 11:40pm. He, along with nine activists, left the office and headed towards his home which is a five minutes walking distance.
Rabiul Hasan and Apu Mia, who accompanied Mahabubul, said the attack took place in front of Obaidullah Textile Mills near Ajahar Amit’s office.
After the attack, three injured persons were taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital where on duty physicians declared Mahabubul dead. Sayeed and Farhad were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.
Narsingdi Model police station’s officer in charge Tavir Ahmed confirmed the death of Mahabubul.
He said the body will be sent to hospital for autopsy.
Madhabdi police station’s OC Mohammad Kamruzzaman said six people have been arrested over the killing of the former chairman.