Driver, cleaner detained for interrogation

Police on Monday detained two more people for interrogation over the incident of attack on the Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali.
Sub inspector of Ghoraghat police station Md Zaman picked them up from upazila premises at around 1:00pm, confirmed an official of the UNO office.
One of the detainees is upazila land office’s driver Yasin Ali, 28. He lives in Chak Bamunia Biswanathpur area of the upazila.
Another is cleaner of UNO’s residence Awrsola Hembrom, 36. He resides in Mission Abirpara of the upazila.
Awrsola has been working as cleaner of UNO’s residence for around 14 years.
Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali suffered serious injuries in an attack by miscreants at her home on the upazila parishad premises on Thursday.
Wahida is now undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka and Omar Ali at the Rangpur Medical College Hospital.