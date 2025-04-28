Ex-law minister Anisul Huq assaulted at Narayanganj court

However, instead of resisting the assaulters, the police members started running, taking the former minister with them towards the safety of the prison van. A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

Speaking regarding this, Narayanganj court police inspector Mohammad Qaiyum said the Crime Investigation Department produced the former minister and appealed for a 7-day remand of him in the case filed over the killing of Md Solaiman. After hearing both sides, the court granted a four-day remand for the former minister.

Asked how the former minister could be assaulted while getting out of the courtroom, he refuted the claim that the former minister was assaulted in the court premises. "A few lawyers were trying to escalate the situation. However, Anisul Huq was sent back to the Kashimpur Central Prison following the hearing."