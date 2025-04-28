Ex-law minister Anisul Huq assaulted at Narayanganj court
Former law minister Anisul Huq was assaulted by some people after being produced in the court of Narayanganj senior magistrate Md Moin Uddin Kader on Monday.
A group of people beat him indiscriminately while he was being taken back to the prison van from the court room.
However, instead of resisting the assaulters, the police members started running, taking the former minister with them towards the safety of the prison van. A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.
Speaking regarding this, Narayanganj court police inspector Mohammad Qaiyum said the Crime Investigation Department produced the former minister and appealed for a 7-day remand of him in the case filed over the killing of Md Solaiman. After hearing both sides, the court granted a four-day remand for the former minister.
Asked how the former minister could be assaulted while getting out of the courtroom, he refuted the claim that the former minister was assaulted in the court premises. "A few lawyers were trying to escalate the situation. However, Anisul Huq was sent back to the Kashimpur Central Prison following the hearing."
Victim Md Solaiman, 19, was the son of Mirajuddin from the Kabirajpur area in Rajoir upazila. He was a student of a local madrasah in Siddhirganj of Narayanganj. He was shot on his right leg in the Shimrail area during the student movement against discrimination on 5 August.
He succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 4:30 pm on that very day.
Later, on 22 August, Solaiman’s brother-in-law lodged a murder over the incident as the plaintiff accusing 51, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former law minister Anisul Huq, former social welfare minister Dipu Moni, former state minister for post and telecommunication Zunaid Ahmed, former Narayanganj MP Shameem Osman, Narayanganj district Awami League general secretary Abu Hasnat and Narayanganj city Awami League general secretary Khokan Saha and several unidentified people.