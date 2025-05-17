Bangladesh to follow legal process for repatriating illegal Indians

Home adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has affirmed that Indian nationals found staying illegally in Bangladesh will be repatriated through proper diplomatic channels, rather than being pushed back in the same manner they entered the country.

"Even if the individuals being pushed in by India are indeed Bangladeshi citizens, India does not have the legal right to forcefully return them in such a manner. Pushing people across the border without proper procedure is unlawful," he said.