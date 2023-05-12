Rohingya man shot dead at Ukhiya camp

A Rohingya man was shot dead allegedly by a group of miscreants at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar, police said.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Kabir Ahmed (28), son of Abul Hossain of Kutupalong registered camp. The incident took place at Ukhiya Palangkhali Camp No 9 around 11:00 pm on Thursday, reports UNB.
Ukhiya police station officer-in-charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said a group of 20-25 men wearing masks shot him and fled at around 11:00 pm. Later, he was taken to an MSF-run hospital where on-duty physicians declared him dead.
The body of the deceased was sent to Cox's Bazar district sadar hospital morgue for autopsy. It was not immediately clear what led to the man's murder. A special operation is underway to detain those involved in the incident, the official said.