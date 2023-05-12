Rohingya man shot dead at Ukhiya camp

A Rohingya man was shot dead allegedly by a group of miscreants at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Kabir Ahmed (28), son of Abul Hossain of Kutupalong registered camp. The incident took place at Ukhiya Palangkhali Camp No 9 around 11:00 pm on Thursday, reports UNB.