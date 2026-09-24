Anti-teen gang operation detainees escape police station, chant slogans

Several teenagers detained during an anti-teenage gang operation have allegedly caused a commotion and escaped from the Daudkandi Model Police Station in Cumilla. Some of them reportedly gathered in front of the police station and chanted "bhua, bhua" ("useless, useless") slogans. Later, some of them were taken back to the police station by their guardians.

A video from inside a room at the police station has circulated on social media. It shows a plastic chair overturned in the room. The door to the room also appeared to be broken.